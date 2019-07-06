



Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, wife of the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 elections, and two others have dragged Governor Emeka Ihedioha; Commissioner of Police, Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and three others before a Federal High Court.





Mr. Nwosu, who is also the daughter of immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, took the action over alleged invasion of her shopping complex, the House of Freeda Limited, by members of the Committee on Recovery of Government Property.





Also named in the suit No FHC/OW/CS/92/2019 are the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, Hon Kenneth Anaeme and Christian Obiano.





In a Motion on Notice, the applicants sought the order of the court as follows:









“A declaration that the respondents’ acts of beating up, wounding, torturing and rough handling of the staff of the applicants namely Nathaniel Okon and Abiodun Alli, using their thugs and hoodlums are unlawful and amount to gross violation of the fundamental right of the 1st applicant.”





It sought the award of “N5 billion as exemplary damages against the respondents for forcibly and/or viet armis invading the premises of the 1st applicant known as and called House of Freeda.





“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further threatening, beating up, wounding and torturing the applicants and/ or abusively handling any members of staff of the 1st and 2nd applicants.”