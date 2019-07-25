The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of one Asuquo Happiness, for an Internet fraud to the tune $17, 000 before Justice N. E Maha, of the Federal High Court, Abuja.Happiness was arrested in June 2019, at Gwarinpa Estate, a suburb of Abuja, following intelligence report with regards to his fraudulent internet activities.In his statement, he admitted to have fraudulently obtained the sum of $17,000, about N6, 012, 000 (Six Million Twelve Thousand Naira) only from one Jean Persall, an American citizen, via internet chatting.The charge against him reads: “That you, Asuquo Happiness, [A. K. A James Bud], sometime in June 2019, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, fraudulently impersonated one American citizen by the name ‘James Bud’ on internet and you obtained the sum of $17,000 (Seventeen Thousand Dollars), from one Jean persall, an America citizen and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22[2]b][ii]of the cybercrimes [prohibition, prevention etc] Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22[2][b][iv] of the same Act.”He pleaded ‘guilty’ to the one count charge preferred against him based on plea bargain agreement reached with the prosecution.Following his guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Richard Dauda, urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.Defence counsel, Rose Mbata, however, confirmed the plea bargain with the prosecution.Justice Maha, thereafter, convicted the defendant as charged and fixed August 2, 2019 for sentencing.