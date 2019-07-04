Rev (Mrs.) Funke Felix-Adejumo, the spiritual mother of embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has revealed how she and others convinced founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) to take a leave of absence following accusations of rape.Fatoyinbo took a leave of absence last Monday as senior pastor of the Abuja-based church following outcries and protests that greeted accusation by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, the preacher raped her at 16.The Kwara-born preacher considers Rev Felix Adejumo, the general overseer of Agape Christian Ministries, Akure and his wife, Funke as spiritual mentors.There have pressures on them to come out clean on the accusations against their beloved spiritual son, who has invited them countless times to his church.Reacting on Thursday, Mrs. Felix-Adejumo, in a post on her Instagram page, sympathised with those whose trust has been abused by the development.According to her, so much went behind-the-scenes before Fatoyinbo offered to step aside.She wrote: “The past few days have been heavy, not just in a general sense of a national reckoning but in a very personal sense as some of us who Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly considers leaders and mentors in the faith have worked quietly behind the scenes following the serious allegations of rape made by Busola Dakolo.“It has taken me time to speak publicly about this because work first had to be done to enable the process of resolution.“This was the more urgent, personal task. Today, I am thankful to God for the counsel that has seen Biodun step down to allow the process of fact finding, healing, restitution and justice continue.“Also so that the congregation that God has entrusted into our hands are guided with love, integrity and wisdom.“The house of God should remain a safe space for all. No form of abuse should have a place in God’s house.“My deepest sympathy is with everyone who has experienced broken trust from the church. Busola; every girl. Every boy; every child, man or woman.“The church is embracing accountability – and it is exactly as Jesus has requested that we must.”