The House of Representatives has moved to avert the planned industrial action by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union.The lawmakers also resolved to set up a committee to discuss with the Federal Government and the unions to resolve the matter.The move followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the matter moved by a member, Aisha Dukku, at the plenary on Thursday.The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to release the allowances of non-teaching workers in public universities between 2009 and 2016.Also, the parliament called on the Federal Government to set up a committee to address the alleged discrimination against SSANU and NASU members.Moving the motion, Dukku said SSANU and NASU leaders had directed their branches to prepare for a nationwide protest before embarking on strike.She said the action was as a result of the refusal of the Federal Government to recall the sacked workers of Staff Schools and the alleged discriminatory attitude of government against members of the unions.Dukku highlighted the grievances of the unions as including exclusion of their members from the National University Pension Company solely operated by the Academic Staff Association of University.She added that it included, “The alleged preferential treatment extended to ASUU by the Federal Government as seen in recent allocation of money by the Ministry of Education, signed by the Director of Tertiary Education, allocating 80 percent of the money to ASUU and only 20 percent to non-teaching staff unions.”Seconding the motion, Mr Tajudeen Yussuf, blamed incessant strikes by university workers on the inability of the parties to keep to the terms of agreement reached.