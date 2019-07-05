



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday called on the Department of State Services, DSS, and the police to summon the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for allegedly threatening the member representing Obio/Akpo Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda.





This was as it said the purported threat by Gbajabiamila that Chinda would regret taking his rightful seat as the bona fide Leader of the Minority in the House was condemnable.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP gave Gbajabiamila 24 hours to retract the threat, stressing that such was an affront on Nigeria’s democracy and the people Chinda represents.





The statement reads: “Nigerians watched with utter shock and dismay as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, in open chamber, jettisoned all parliamentary procedure to make hate statement, inciting comment and direct threats to the bona fide Leader of the Minority in the House, Hon Kingsley Chinda, for no justifiable reason.

“Hon. Gbajabiamila, in open chamber, exhibited personal hostility, with threats that Hon. Chinda will ‘regret’ taking his rightful seat as the bona fide Leader of the Minority in the House.





“This vicious outburst by Hon. Gbajabiamila is a direct threat and affront to our democratic order, the rights of the minority members in the House of Representatives, the people of Obio/Akpo Federal Constituency and sensibility of millions of members of the PDP who nominated Hon. Chinda as Minority Leader.





“The PDP, in the strongest terms, condemns this outburst and demands that the Speaker retracts his inciting threats against Hon. Chinda within the next 24 hours.





“We also invite the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to summon Hon. Gbajabiamila to explain the intents of his threats.





“Our party further invites Nigerians to hold Hon. Gbajabiamila directly responsible should any harm suddenly comes to Hon. Chinda, any member of his family or any member of the PDP in the House of Representatives.





“It is indeed unfortunate and completely condemnable that Hon. Gbajabiamila is turning the chamber of the House of Representatives into a theater of avoidable conflicts just because of his vested interest in the affairs of the opposition.





“The PDP remains committed to rules and the sanctity of the Parliament. As such, our party will not allow anybody, let alone, the Speaker of the House of Representatives to undermine our right and deny Nigerians a voice in the House of Representatives.”