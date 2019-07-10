



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has released some documents he claims, shows that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed the use of computer server for electronic transmission of the 2019 election results.





Recall that Omokri, had claimed that the documents in his possession had the URL address of INEC Nigeria’s server.





Recall that INEC had stated before the presidential elections petitions tribunal that it had no server for election results in contrast to the claims by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.





However, Omokri in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday released a document containing state-by-state breakdown of compliance with returning of presidential elections data to the server.

He tweeted, ”This is a circular from INEC to its 36 Resident Electoral Commissioners, threatening sanctions on RECs who fail to send data to INEC HQ through their server. INCONTROVERTIBLE evidence @INECNigeria has and had a server.





See Documents below …











