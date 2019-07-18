



President Muhammadu Buhari has been attacked for asking Fulani herdsmen to ignore the call by the Coalition of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, to leave the Southern part of the country.





Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, also berated Buhari for keeping mum when the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNGs, threatened Southerners.





Buhari had on Wednesday sent a message to Fulani herdsmen telling them to ignore the recent call by NEF asking them to leave the southern part of Nigeria.





Omokri, in a tweet on Thursday, wondered if Buhari was a President for the Fulani herdsmen alone or that of the entire Nigeria.





Reno Omokri tweeted, “1-2 weeks ago, Coalition of Northern Groups made a threat to Southerners. General @MBuhari kept silent.





“This week, NEF advised herdsmen to leave the South and General Buhari instructed herdsmen to ignore them. Is Buhari in government for Nigeria or herdsmen? #BuhariBehindHerdsmen.”



