



Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has frowned at the continued detention of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, by the Department of State Services (DSS).





Zakzaky is being held by the DSS since December 2015 while facing charges for culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace.





Recall that the members of the movement had invaded the National Assembly to demand the lawmakers’ intervention in the release of their leader.





During ensuing confrontation with security agents, several vehicles were damaged while five policemen were injured.





Fourty suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.





In his reaction, Sagay advised the Federal Government to obey court orders and release El-Zakzaky on bail instead of detaining him perpetually without trial.





“I have already expressed this opinion almost a year ago that in the absence of anything that I know, apart from the fact that everybody is aware of, I think the best option is to release him, even if it is on bail.





“That is better instead of keeping him there and using him as an attraction for these gatherings that are disrupting everywhere and creating a level of anger and emotions that can upset the society and create unnecessary tension.





“Except if there is something we don’t know, I really don’t see why he is being kept for all these years. That is my sincere view,” he told Daily Independent.