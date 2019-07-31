



The Police Service Commission, PSC, has disclosed that 80,724 persons have been shortlisted from its screening exercise conducted for applicants for the position of Constable in the Nigeria Police Force.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, PSC said those shortlisted would sit for an aptitude test on the 3rd of August, 2019 across the country.





PSC stated that the Commission is currently sending SMS to the telephones lines of the shortlisted candidates with a view to inviting them for the aptitude test which is scheduled to start by 8 am.





Candidates have also been advised to “check the comprehensive list from the Commission’s website,www.psc.org.ng or visit the State Command headquarters in their states where the comprehensive list will be pasted.”

The Commission, however, warned candidates to avoid any form of examination malpractice as culprits will be apprehended and punished accordingly.





At the close of the Commission’s recruitment portal on January 11th, 2019, a total of 315,032 applications were received but 210,150 applicants were shortlisted for the screening exercise.



