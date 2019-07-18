



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will not be able to sack Gernot Rohr easily, because of what it would cost them.





Findings showed that Rohr, who has one year left on his contract with the federation, has a $1million (N360m) payment clause inserted in his deal.





The NFF would have to pay him that sum if he is fired before the end of his contract.





Rohr led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday.

But there have been calls for the 66-year-old to be dismissed, because of the poor style of play and what many perceive to be a lack of tactical astuteness.





But NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, speaking before the Tunisia match, ruled out cutting the German loose.





“He (Rohr) will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him.





“Gernot took us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.





“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.





“We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people.





“He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon,” Pinnick said.





Rohr has recorded 20 wins in 35 matches, drawn five and lost 10 since he took charge of the team in 2016.