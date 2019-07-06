President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday reappointed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.Buhari’s decision is seen as a move to cement his hold on power and to show he cannot be stampeded by anybody or group.This is following the protest against Abba Kyari and his nephew, Mamman Daura.The President also approved the reappointment of 11 other aides in a statement by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu.The 11 aides are Mohammed Sarki Abba (Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events); Ya’u Shehu Darazo (Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties); Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi (Personal Physician to the President); Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure (State Chief of Protocol); Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President); Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping).Others are Ahmed Muhammed Mayo-Special Assistant (Finance & Administration); Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties); Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties); Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer); and Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer).A reliable source said that “In all honesty, the reappointment of Mustapha, Kyari and all other aides was informed by the need for continuity. He felt it is not easy having a new Chief of Staff managing his schedule.“He is appreciative of their loyalty, especially when he had medical challenges. Despite insinuations, he decided to sustain the bond between him and his aides.“There was no single leak on his health status until the President himself opened up after recovery.“A few names were recommended to replace Kyari but the President weighed all options and it was difficult to understand why he should drop Kyari whose sense of duty and commitment he appreciates.“Security reports on some of these recommended nominees were unfavourable. One of the nominees was actually linked with slush funds traced to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha and his family.”Another source stated that Buhari reappointed Kyari following the isolated protest against Kyari and Daura.“The President has shown that he cannot be stampeded by anybody or group. He was shocked by the isolated protests against Kyari and his nephew, Mallam Mamman Daura, in Abuja and Kaduna,” the source said.“Security reports indicated that some desperate office seekers were behind the protests. The President felt the protests were personalised and he was not ready to condone the desperation.“From the feelers at hand, the protests actually triggered the reappointment of Kyari. The President decided to be his own man rather than being intimidated by outside forces.Another source disclosed that President Buhari has absolute faith in the judgment of his nephew, Mamman Daura.“Those who wanted drastic changes in Buhari’s strategic aides actually wanted to dismantle the kitchen cabinet of the President, whose arrowhead is Daura. All over the world, it is always difficult to tamper with any power cabal,” the government source said.“The truth is that the President has absolute faith in the judgment of his nephew because when it was rough for him, only Daura was the last man standing. It was Daura who recommended Kyari for the job. To drop the Chief of Staff will be a slight on Daura.“The retention of Kyari has deepened the bond between the President and Daura.”