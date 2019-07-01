PSG do not want to sell Neymar this summer despite interest from Barcelona, according to reports in France.Speculation has linked the 27-year-old with a shock return to his old side just two years after he made the record-breaking move to Paris.Neymar switched the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes in 2017 for an eye-watering £198 million fee.But French publication Telefoot have reported via the Mail, that PSG are reluctant to let their star man leave the club.Meanwhile, Barcelona icon Pep Guardiola says he doesn’t know if Neymar would be the same player he was during his first spell in Catalonia if he returns there from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.The Brazilian is pushing for a move back to the club he left in a world record move two years ago, and has reportedly informed PSG that he is prepared to go on strike to force through the transfer.PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is dismayed at the situation, but seemed to suggest that Neymar wasn’t wanted at the club any more when he claimed that the club were only interested in keeping players who wanted to play for them.Guardiola guided Barca to three La Liga titles and two Champions League during his four years in charge of the club, but he left in 2012 a year before Neymar was signed from Santos.The forward would go on to strike up a thrilling attacking trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, scoring 105 goals in 186 Barca appearances before his 2017 transfer.