The Supervising Producer, Cable News Network (CNN) Africa, Stephanie Busari, has challenged blogger, Kemi Olunloyo to provide evidence of working for the company for two decades.





Busari issued the challenge after Olunloyo claimed to have a 20-year history with the Atlanta, Georgia-based popular cable station.





Olunloyo, who is the daughter of former Oyo State Governor Omololu Olunloyo, took to Twitter on Sunday to berate some of her followers for doubting her credentials.





She has come under attack recently for accusing ace photographer, Busola Dakolo of lying about her rape accusations against Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dakolo, who is the wife of sensational singer Timi Dakolo, alleged that Fatoyinbo raped her when she was 16 in 2000 in Ilorin.





Olunloyo said she came to the conclusion that Dakolo was lying after investigations, which some social media users scoffed at.





She wrote: “Some of these fools following me have no idea I spent 20 years @cnn in 5 different capacities. They don’t even know that the CNN they watch here is not exact same as CNN USA.”





However, Busari, who is the West Africa Bureau Lead for CNN, debunked Olunloyo’s claim, saying there was no evidence to back her claim.





She wrote: “I have not seen any evidence of this work for CNN beyond a few rambling interviews for some of the shows in 2009. Please enlighten me @HNNAfrica on your 20 year history with CNN.”





Rather than provide evidence, Kemi went on to report Busari