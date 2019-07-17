



The leadership of three indigenous youth groups from the major geopolitical zones the Southern Nigeria Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately proscribe the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), as well as order the arrest of the MACBAN leadership.





This was contained in a statement signed by Aremo Oladotun Hassan, President, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide; Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and Barr. Pereotubo Oweilaemi, President, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide.





Recall that former president Olusegun Obasanjo had in letter addressed to President Buhari, and released by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Monday, expressed worry over high level of insecurity in the country.





But in the press release made available to DAILY POST, the leadership of the groups said the indigenous youths organisations in the Southwest, South-south and Southeast geo-political zones of Nigeria and in the Diaspora can no longer tolerate the killings and threats from herdsmen in the said zones.





The statement reads: “We have watched keenly most of the controversial activities of MACBAN recently as it have directly and indirectly led to mass murder and Genocidal Ethnic Cleansing against innocent Nigerians through allegedly perceived agents: dreaded militia Herdsmen arm, with attendant daily mass killings in our various communities across the nation, especially the recent wake of crises, killings, kidnapping and community invasion by their armed bandits elements, under the aegis of Fulani Herdsmen terrorist group, despite the allegedly N100 billion Naira recently tangled by the Federal Government to pacify this dreaded group as a frontal measure to win the terrorism war. Unfortunately this singular stride has further increased our woes and agony unabated till date.





“The rude provocative call for Chief Obasanjo’s arrest is a ploy of Myetti Allah to derail Nigeria’s governance system to total anarchy, a semblance of Venezuelan and Rwandan genocidal ethnic cleansing agenda.





“Furthermore, it is an open invitation to put more hardship on the already helpless and suffocated citizenry, plagued in the world headquarters of poverty.





“However, we implore the Federal Government to desist from any attempt to arrest Obasanjo but to show conspicuous appreciation to the former president for courage to speak the truth to power.





“Similarly, the impunity move by the Myetti Allah is aimed at setting the nation ablaze, with attraction of grave consequences not limited thereto: political and economic sanctions from world super powers. We observed with keen interest the concurrent evil bedevilling the Nigerian state as a premeditated agenda to cause war and civil unrest in Nigeria.





“We are completely worried and compelled to react against the MACBAN for not calling for arrest of bandits and armed Herdsmen in the North, having continuously unleashed terror from Benue, Taraba, Osun, Enugu,Oyo, Ebonyi Ogun, Abia,Ekiti, Anambra and Ondo States without no fundamental arrest, not until recently on the Late Funke Olakunri’s killers arrest of suspects, though information is discreet and shoddy.





“However, we shall hold MACBAN accountable for this crimes, precipitating our move to equally file a legal action and petition against them both to our National Courts and the United Nations for championing ethnic cleansing agenda.





“Hence, precipitating the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, other South South Youth leaders under the Southern Nigeria Assembly to urgently call for a National (Youth)Dialogue Summit of selected youth leaders from all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and other critical stakeholders, and the process of delegates invitation is on ahead of 30th September to 1st October, 2019 slated for Lagos, details will be out soon.





“Based on this premise, the National Dialogue shall serve as a means of urgently nipping in the bud and proffering immediate panacea to the hydra headed monsters called Armed Bandits/Killer Herdsmen on our various death points: intra-city and interstates highways, as well as addressing and setting the tone for a robust dialogue on other needful necessities; restructuring and new people’s constitution, economic integration and development, infrastructures, education, food security, youth and women empowerments, peace and security to mention a few,” they stated.