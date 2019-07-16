



Mohammed Hayatu, one of the witnesses called by 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the court what his father told him about the main opposition presidential candidate.





Hayatu, who appeared before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, on Tuesday, said that his (Hayatu’s) claim that Atiku is a Nigerian by birth and was qualified to contest the presidential election, were based on the information he got from his father.





Hayatu claimed that he retired as a Customs officer, adding that his father, who gave him the information, is now dead.





Hayatu said he also learnt that a part of Adamawa Province was one part of Northern Cameroon, until the plebiscite of 1961 which brought it back to Nigeria.





The witness said, “Jadda, where Atiku was born was never part of Cameroon.”





Still on Tuesday, Magdeil Samaki, another witness of Atiku and PDP, said he could not recall history relating to the plebiscite conducted in Northern Cameroon in 1961.





Samaki told the Tribunal that he was a Nigerian Ambassador to Romania.