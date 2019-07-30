



The Peoples Democratic Party, Tuesday approached the Supreme Court for permission to file additional documents before the presidential election petition tribunal outside the approved time.





This development was sequel to the application by the opposition party’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro.





It would be recalled that PDP had closed its case at the hearing of the petition after presenting some documents containing result sheets and other certified true copies to support their documents within the 10 days permitted by the tribunal.





However, INEC declined subsequently to open its defence after the PDP had closed their case.

A lead counsel for the PDP, Levy Uzukwu had asked the Court of Appeal, last Monday to spread the time allotted to INEC for the other parties, especially the petitioners.





But that request was stood down, as the tribunal said it would decide after checking the time taken by the others in presenting their own defence.





Nonetheless, it was not immediately clear what documents the PDP intends to bring if granted permission, but the party said it was making its request in order to bring “supplementary documents” outside its specified time.





A five-member panel of the Court led by Justice Mary Odili adjourned the matter to August 20, to allow parties reply to the application before it was decided.





The second respondent, President Muhammadu Buhari, was expected to open his defence later today.





The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are presently before the tribunal to challenge the victory of Buhari at the February 23, general elections.





The party even alleged that INEC colluded with the ruling party to rig the poll in favour of the APC.