



The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Wednesday, dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The dismissal was sequel to a formal application for withdrawal by the candidate of the PDM in the last presidential election, Aminchi Habu.





It would be recalled that the tribunal had last week adjourned to today, Wednesday, July 24, for commencement of hearing in the PDM’s petition after dismissing a similar application filed and argued last week by PDM’s National Chairman, Frank Igwebuike.





However, when the matter was called, counsel to the presidential candidate, Aliu Lemu informed the tribunal of an application filed on July 23, seeking the withdrawal of their petition against the election of President Buhari.





Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Yunus Usman SAN, and that of President Buhari, Yusuf Alli, and the APC did not oppose the withdrawal.





Consequently, the tribunal chairman, Mohammed Garba granted the application and dismissed the petition.





Habu and his party, PDM, are in their petition number CA/PEPT/ 04/2019 filed on March 19, seeking the nullification of the February 23 presidential poll on grounds that they were excluded from participating in the election.