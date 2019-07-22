The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday fixed August 23 for the adoption of final written address in the suit filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.The petition, challenging the victory of Buhari and his All Progressives Congress in the last presidential election, is anchored on the grounds that the rescheduling of the poll from Feb. 16, 2019 to Feb. 23, 2019, was done “without any recognisable presence or existence and or compliance with prescribed statutory conditions to do so.”They contended that with the rescheduling, the presidential election was deemed “abandoned self-sabotaged and relinquished”, “giving way for the people’s controlled affirmative referendum election” which they said, by 50 million votes, validated Awuru as the elected President.The respondents to the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Buhari and the APC.The five-member tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba, fixed the date after the HDP and Owuru closed their case against Buhari.