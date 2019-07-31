



Witness for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Oshideinde Henry Sunday Adewumi, Wednesday affirmed that the Cambridge Assessment Education certified statement for President Muhammadu Buhari was not a certificate.





But the said document obtained from Cambridge university in London was part of the total documents presented as evidence to prove that Buhari is a true holder of West African Examination Council, WAEC.





Not only that Adewumi denied the document as a certificate, it was also denied by Mohammed Sariki Abba, another APC Witness.





Also, Adewumi who is the Deputy Registrar in-charge of School examination in Nigeria said the document under cross-examination was a foundation for the issuance of a certificate.





However, the WAEC deputy registrar under cross-examination by the Buhari counsel, Wole Olanipekun affirmed that University of Cambridge moderated the examination.





He added, “That 18 students sat for the examination in 1961 and, that Buhari was listed as number 2.





“Buhari sat for eight subjects and had five credits – Oral English (C5), History (A3), Geography (C6), Hausa (C5) and Health Science (C6).





“He came out with aggregate 32 and was awarded grade 2.





“I have been with WAEC for 30 years now”.





But a contradiction further arose when Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar asked Adewumi to spell the name of the candidate contained in the controversial result document and, the deputy Registrar spelt MOHAMED, not MOHAMMADU as was expected.





Also, Uzoukwu found out that Buhari did not attach the relevant information expected of him before the election as a candidate in the INEC form CF001 which explicitly required information about the certificate(s) obtained and school (s) attended by the candidates.





By implication, the lawyer averred that Buhari did not present his qualifying certificates to the electoral umpire as required by law.