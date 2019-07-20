



The star witness invited by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, on Friday admitted that he has never seen the purported server, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allegedly used to transmit results.





When asked if he witnessed the transmission of the results electronically to the server, Chidoka said no.





According to him, he got the idea of the server from past statements by INEC Chairman.





Chidoka also said he did not know the address of the server and where it is located, claiming a whistle-blower provided information about the existence of the server.

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, also rejected his request, to amend his written statement on oath.





Chidoka was PDP’s National Returning Officer during the 2019 presidential election.