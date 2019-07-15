



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye.





Deaconess Comfort Melaye passed away in May.





In a letter he personally signed, President Buhari said, “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I write to commiserate with you and the entire members of Melaye family on the passing of your mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye (JP)

“The loss of a mother is usually very painful. However, I encourage you to be inspired by her dedication to the service of God and humanity which I believe saw her to the leadership position of a Deaconess. Caring and supportive mother like mama are precious even more than gold. I know she was very dear to Melaye family and you in particular, but please take heart in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life.





“As you prepare for her rites of passage, I urged you and other members of the family to find inspiration and solace in the richly fulfilled life she lived. I pray that you all have the strength to bear her loss.”







