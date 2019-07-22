Following the clash between the Nigeria Police Force and the Shiites group, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on security chiefs and currently holds a meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.The meeting started at about 4pm on Monday.According to reports, the Shiites burnt two operational vehicles belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA.The two vehicles were stationed at NEMA operational office near the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs before they were set ablaze by the Islamic fundamentalists.Penultimate Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the members of the Islamic sect invaded the apex legislature and engaged security agents in a fierce battle of supremacy in which many lives and vehicles were destroyed.Details soon…