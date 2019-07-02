 Presidency denies breaking news on ministerial list | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Presidency denies breaking news on ministerial list

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has denied breaking any news on the much-anticipated ministerial list.

This morning, reports were rife on social media that Shehu had released the ministerial list.


However, in a swift reaction, Shehu via his Twitter handle, denied the report. According to him, he has not even been briefed about the ministerial list. His tweet reads

“My Twitter account is a verified one. Whoever wants to know what I have said should go to it, not to a fake one. I have no breaking news on the appointment of ministers because I have not been briefed about it. Ignore the report they are attributing to me, please,”






