



Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has denied breaking any news on the much-anticipated ministerial list.





This morning, reports were rife on social media that Shehu had released the ministerial list.

However, in a swift reaction, Shehu via his Twitter handle, denied the report. According to him, he has not even been briefed about the ministerial list. His tweet reads





“My Twitter account is a verified one. Whoever wants to know what I have said should go to it, not to a fake one. I have no breaking news on the appointment of ministers because I have not been briefed about it. Ignore the report they are attributing to me, please,”



