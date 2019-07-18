Gospel singer and producer, Yinka Ayefele and his wife, Tope have welcomed a set of triplets into the family.Ayefele, owner of popular Ibadan radio station, Fresh 105.9 FM, confirmed that the set of triplets, two boys and a girl, were giving birth to in the United States.The music maestro was said to have broken the news on Tuesday during his live programme, “Let’s Talk About It.” This is the programme he co-anchored with Enitan Olusegun Bamidele on his Fresh 105.9 FM.David Ajiboye, the media aide to Yinka Ayefele, confirmed that the wife, Mrs Tope Ayefele, recently gave birth to the triplets in Maryland, US.reports that Ayefele had in June 2019 denied the story of the arrival of his triplets in US.Ajiboye said his boss earlier denied the delivery of the babies because he doubted the credibility of the source who had contacted him for information on the matter.The music icon got married in 2000, three years after he was involved in a car crash where he sustained a spinal cord injury.