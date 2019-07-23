A candidate for the Mississippi state legislature, Carl Robinson, shot dead his wife, Latoya Thompson, and then killed himself after he was served with divorce papers.According toRobinson, who was set to participate in the Democratic party primary election in August killed his estranged wife, Thompson at a Potts Camp medical clinic where she was a receptionist.Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson told reporters that the man had just received divorce papers from Thompson.The woman’s co-workers tried to save her, but she died as emergency personnel were bringing her to a helicopter to take her to a hospital, Dickerson said.Robinson was the executive director of the Commission on Aging and was running for the 5th district of the Mississippi House of Representatives.