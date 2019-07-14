



Kehinde, one of the sons of Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, says some policemen told him that suspected herdsmen carried out the attack which led to the death of his sister.





Olakunrin, 58, was murdered along Benin-Ore highway while returning to Lagos after visiting her father in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Friday.





Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere, had blamed the incident on suspected herdsmen but the police said bandits were responsible for the attack.





When he visited the residence of Fasoranti to commiserate with the family, Undie Adie, commissioner of police in the state, said the identity of the killers had not been established.

“All we know is that these are bandits that came to the road and started firing sporadically at motorists that were driving on the highway. That is what it is, there is no person that can say specifically that they were herdsmen. What we know is that they are bandits and we are going after them,” he said.





But Kehinde, who recovered the corpse of his late sister from Ore, told journalists that some police officers he met at Ore police station confirmed to him that the late Olakurin was killed by herdsmen.





“We need to get the story straight. The way they operated, according to what the police said, is the way herdsmen operate,” he said.





“Six people were in front shooting at them. The driver put the car in reverse but unknown to him, some men were in the bush and started shooting from the side and at the back. The story that these are just bandits is a lie. If you want records, request the report I made at the Ore police station. They categorically said the attackers were herdsmen.”





The death of Olakunrin has once again raised concern about the high level of insecurity in the country.



