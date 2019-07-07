Oyo State Police Command on Saturday said it has uncovered plans by some unscrupulous elements in the state to cause breach of the peace, today July 7, and August 8, 2019, under the guise of celebrating annual festival of secret cult groups in the South West region.The secret cult groups include Eiye and Buccaneer confraternities, according to the police.In a statement issued by the police command spokesperson, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), the command warned those behind the plans to have a rethink or face the full might of security agencies in the state.While assuring the peace-loving people of the state to go about their lawful business without fear, the police said they have put every machinery in place to prevent any break down of law and order.Quoting the state commissioner of police, Mr Shina Olukolu, the police spokesperson said the command is working assiduously to check the influx of the criminal elements bent on causing chaos in the state.Describing the secret cult groups planned festival as illegal and criminal, the police said it would not give any breathing space to criminally minded groups to cause breach of the peace or create chaos in any part of the state.“Therefore, the commissioner of police warned any individual or groups and also advised parents to sternly warn their children who are bent on causing mayhem on the aforementioned days to refrain from testing the will and capacity of the state security agencies to respond adequately to deal decisively with any individual found in the dastardly act,” the statement quoted the state police commissioner.