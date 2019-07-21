Police operatives investigating the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of elder statesman, Chief Reuben Fasonranti, are set to conduct a ballistic test on the vehicle in which she was shot.According to reports, the ballisticians from the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja will analyse physical evidence related to the weapons and ammunitions used in killing her penultimate Friday at Ore, Ondo State.The test would cover samples, photos, and evidence from the crime scene, the type of weapon used, where it was fired from, bullet fragments, bullet holes, victim’s wound and other relevant information.It was also gathered that an autopsy was conducted on the victim last Friday.As part of the investigation, a police helicopter was deployed to the Ondo state capital Akure, to help in smoking the perpetrators of the act out of their hiding.The police confirmed that they have arrested some suspects in connection with Mrs. Olakunri’s murder but are not prepared to reveal the number or identities of the suspects.“We have arrested so many people but those arrested are not yet linked to the crime. We are still screening them,” a police source said yesterday.“The analysis will help us to determine and identify the perpetrators. It will assist us to properly screen those in our custody to determine whether any of them could be linked to the crime.“At this stage, it will be improper to link any suspect with the killing without scientific investigation of objects recovered from the scene of the crime.”When contacted, the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba merely said that a ballistic analysis would be carried out on the murder.He assured the bereaved family and the public that the police would carry out a thorough investigation that would lead to apprehending the perpetrators.He said: “Ballistic analysis is a key component of any investigation involving the use of lethal weapons. The police have competent ballisticians to carry out such analysis.“The investigations are still ongoing. The police are sparing no effort, no resources and no commitment in ensuring that the case is solved as quickly as possible.“We understand the desire of citizens and media to know and be informed of every single thing we are doing and every single investigative step we are taking, however, we want to appeal for patience and understanding. This investigation is still an active investigation. We must strike a healthy balance between the need to protect the investigative process and the need to keep citizens informed.“Our special forces are on ground. Our crack detectives from the Force CID and the specialised investigative units of the Force in Abuja are also on ground. They are providing technical and intelligence support for the local investigators.”He continued: “We are definitely increasing the security in that area. We know how bad Abuja-Kaduna express road was when we came on board and we know what we have done there today. We know that Birnin-Gwari Funtua road was not passable when we came onboard but today, that road is safe. We knew the situation in Zamfara a few months ago and we know how it is today.“So, we have the capacity, commitment and the willingness to restore sanity on that axis. If we can do it on Abuja-Kaduna expressway, on Birnin-Gwari Funtua express way; we will even do it better on Ore-Benin expressway.“Our plan is to replicate some of the strategies we have used in the areas where we have recorded success, improve on them and customise them to suit the security needs in those axis.”