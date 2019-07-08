The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has disclosed that it is yet to arraign Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP-Adamawa North) because they are tying loose ends to build a watertight case.Recall that Senator Abbo, Nigeria’s youngers senator, was caught on CCTV assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop.The lawmaker, however, apologized to Nigerians, promising not to behave in such manner again.Speaking to The Nation on Sunday, Police spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) revealed that investigators have not had access to the original Close Circuit Television (CCTV) recording.Mba said: “There is no update. The guy is on bail. We will arraign him as soon as possible. We want to be diligent in our investigation. There are just a few things that have been slowing our investigation.“We are trying to put the witnesses together. The owner of the shop appears not to be around. Our detectives have visited the place several times and the shop is locked.“I am not saying the owner is on the run because I do not believe so. I believe he probably travelled because the neighbour said the shop has been locked even before the video went viral.“Coincidentally, we need to talk to her (owner’s daughter). We also need to view the original of the CCTV recording. Even though people might say we should use the video in public to charge him to court, it cannot stand because it was not originally sourced and has gone through so many hands.“We want to view the original recording of the CCTV and put all our witnesses together. File a case and charge him to court. That way, the case isn’t thrown out based on a technicality.”