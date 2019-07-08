



The police authorities in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland were reportedly forced to shut down a concert to be headlined by Naira Marley over suspected gang violence.





According to Dublin Live, the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, June 6, after a gang of 30 young men — from whom a number of weapons were later recovered — was spotted fleeing the scene.





Security operatives were reported to have stormed the venue along Lost Lane, off Grafton Street, before the headlining artist took to the stage to cancel the concert.





“An African artist ‘Naira Marley’ was headlining a show at Lost Lane yesterday with some other upcoming acts. We came for the event which started around 10:30 pm,” Samuel Naija, a witness, was quoted to have said.

“People were waiting for the artist to perform when all of a sudden gardai [Dublin Police] came to the venue, drove everyone out and shut it down.





“Afterwards Gardai came in tens and filled everywhere. Everyone was still surprised and curious as to what was going on because no gang attacked or anything.





“They [the crowd] filled the street around the venue confused as to where to go and some [were] angry at the organisers asking for a refund.”





A spokesperson of the Dublin police confirmed that arrest was made and weapons retrieved as investigations into the incident continued.





“Gardai are investigating an incident where a large number of male youths congregated outside a premises on Adam Court, Dublin 2 at approximately 1 am on 7 July 2019,” it said.





“A number of offensive weapons were located after the youths departed and were seized by Gardaí. One male in his early 20s was arrested and was charged in relation to this offence. Investigations are ongoing.”