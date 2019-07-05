The embattled Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Ishaqu Abbo, who was caught on camera assaulting a nursing mother at a s3x toy shop in Abuja, has been released on bail by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.





He was released Friday morning.





Senator Abbo, who had earlier tendered an apology to Nigerians and his victim, Bibra, over the incident, had presented himself to the Police for investigation on Thursday.





PRNigeria reports that the first-time Senator was not just granted bail after answering questions asked by Police, but was asked to go due to the fact that the lady he physically assaulted was not around to testify and give her own side of the story.

A police source said the victim travelled out of Abuja to attend a burial ceremony of a close family relation.





The Police are expected to resume their probe once the lady returns.