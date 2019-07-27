



At least 95 Democrats in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives have backed the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.





Reuters reports that more lawmakers joined the move after congressional testimony by former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller.





Mueller investigated Trump over alleged collusion with the Russians in the 2016 presidential election.





More than 40 percentage of the 235 Democrats in the House now in support of the impeachment probe, including representatives from 30 states.

At a press conference on Friday, Judiciary Chairman, Jerrold Nadler, when asked if the panel’s ongoing probe is the same as an impeachment inquiry, he replied “in effect”.





Maryland representative, Jamie Raskin, said: “From my personal stand point, I would say we’re in an impeachment investigation”.





Also speaking, Representative, Eric Swalwell, recalled that the House efforts to impeach former Presidents, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton took different forms.





“This is an impeachment investigation,’’ the California Democrat added.