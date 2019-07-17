Ten Turkish sailors on a cargo ship have been kidnapped by armed men off the coast of Nigeria.The Turkish-flagged Paksoy-I cargo vessel, operated by shipping company, Kadioglu Denizcilik, was reportedly attacked on Monday night, state news agency Anadolu said.A Kadioglu Denizcilik employee, who wished to remain anonymous, also told AFP that the 10 Turkish sailors were kidnapped among 18 crew members on board the ship.The employee denied local media reports that two sailors had since been freed.A company statement cited by Turkish media said the ship was attacked by “pirates” on its way from Cameroon to the Ivory Coast. It was carrying no freight.