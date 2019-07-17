President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has dismissed reports claiming the football body plans to sack Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.Some reports claim that NFF was on the verge of sacking the German after Nigeria lost to Algeria in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.Riyad Mahrez netted a stunning free-kick at the death of the match to land the North Africans in the AFCON final for the first time after 29 years.Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong had given the Desert Foxes the lead through an own goal before Odion Ighalo equalised from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.But with the match heading for extra time, Mahrez fired a free-kick into the top corner to send the Algerians into raptures and the Nigerians into misery.“We don’t have such plans to sack Rohr,” The Guardian quoted Pinnick as saying as on Monday.Nigeria take on Tunisia on Wednesday in the tournament’s third-place playoff.