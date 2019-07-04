



A picture of Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, with Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, is trending online. The lawmaker, who assaulted an attendant at a sex toy shop in Abuja, was seen seated next to Adamu.

Some social media users have accused the police of giving preferential treatment to the lawmaker. On a WhatsApp platform, someone alleged that Abbo had visited the IGP over the scandal which has put him under pressure. Abbo had been invited by the police following the release of a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage where the senator was seen repeatedly hitting a woman at a shop after which he asked the policemen attached to him to arrest her.

The video had generated public outrage with Nigerians calling for the lawmaker to be arrested and prosecuted. The IGP had ordered that a “comprehensive investigation” be carried out on the incident.

Amid the reports of the picture, the police issued a statement to clarify that the picture was taken at the office of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, during a security meeting with northern traditional rulers.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a picture of Senator Abbo Elisha purportedly having a conversation with the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni,” the statement read.

“Needless to state that the picture was taken in Governor El-Rufai’s office when the IGP paid the Governor a courtesy visit during a Security meeting with the Northern Traditional Rulers in Kaduna on April 30th, 2019.

“Whatever may be the motive behind the display of the picture at the time when the Senator is under investigation, be it known that the IGP, a public servant, interacts with every Nigerian, irrespective of their status, political leaning, tribe or religion, etc in the course of discharging his duties as the number one Cop of the Nation.