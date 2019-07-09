



Some members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) better known as Shi’ites broke into the national assembly complex premises on Tuesday, prompting a fierce encounter with security operatives.





The protesters, who stormed the premises in droves to demand the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, their leader, destroyed quite a number of vehicles during the violent invasion.





They also shattered the glass of some offices while chairs and tables were reduced to ruins.





Consequently, the house of representatives announced the adjournment of plenary, while Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, told lawmakers that an executive session would be held to deliberate the in





El-Zakzaky was arrested after the Shi’ites clashed with a convoy of the chief of army staff in Kaduna state in 2015.





There have been court orders granting him bail but the government insisted on detaining him, thereby, agitating his followers.





Below are photos of some of the vehicles that were destroyed during the violent invasion.