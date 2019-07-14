 PHOTOS: Secondus leads PDP chieftains to Kogi as Melaye buries mother | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led chieftains of the party to Aiyetoro-Gbede in Kogi state for the funeral of Comfort Melaye, mother of lawmaker representing kogi west senatorial district.

Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president; and Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections were also in attendance.
Below are pictures from the event:




