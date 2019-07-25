



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, sealed off a massive Specialist Hospital owned by Dr Paschal Obi, Principal Secretary (PS) to former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.





The facility was named Dews of Hope Specialist Hospital, Owerri.





It is located at Plot 5 Dews of Hope Specialist Hospital Avenue, Arugo Layout, Off Onitsha Road, Owerri, Imo State.





The hospital was allegedly built with state funds.





Recall that on Wednesday, EFCC confirmed the seizure of assets and properties linked to Okorocha, his wife, daughter as well as associates including son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who served as his Chief of Staff.





A statement by its spokesman, Tony Orilade, on Wednesday, said, “the marking of the properties which is a fall-out of our painstaking investigation, is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission’s invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition”.























