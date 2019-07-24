



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) paid its last respect to Precious Owolabi, one of its members, killed during the protest of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday.





Shuaibu Ibrahim, director-general of the scheme, paid tribute to Owolabi, a Channels TV reporter, at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday.





Corps members carried the remains of the deceased which was inside a coffin wrapped with the Nigerian flag and some NYSC materials.





Below are photos:







