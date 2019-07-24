 PHOTOS: NYSC pays last respect to Channels TV reporter killed during Shi’ites protest | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: NYSC pays last respect to Channels TV reporter killed during Shi’ites protest

9:25 AM 0
A+ A-


The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) paid its last respect to Precious Owolabi, one of its members, killed during the protest of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday.


Shuaibu Ibrahim, director-general of the scheme, paid tribute to Owolabi, a Channels TV reporter, at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday.

Corps members carried the remains of the deceased which was inside a coffin wrapped with the Nigerian flag and some NYSC materials.

Below are photos:







KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top