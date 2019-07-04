 PHOTOS: Lady flogs her househelp mercilessly for crying out after her brother tried to rape her | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: Lady flogs her househelp mercilessly for crying out after her brother tried to rape her

Lady flogs her househelp mercilessly for crying out after her brother tried to rape her

A little girl was beaten up mercilessly by her aunt after she cried out when the lady's brother tried to rape her. Facebook user, Agatha Ayerite,  who shared the story online, wrote

''Pls admin I need these pictures to go viral, this is what an Aunty did to a child that lives with her. The child was almost raped by the aunt's brother that came to visit them, because the child cried out she was beaten beyond recognition''.

Accoring to reports, the incident happened in Lagos Island and that the girl attends Lafiaji High school.

See photos below: 

