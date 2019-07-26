



The Jasper Ndubuaku-led Imo State Committee on the Recovery of Moveable Assets belonging to the State Government, have made a breakthrough on their job.





Acting on a tip off, the team discovered a massive warehouse Friday afternoon.





The facility, located along Aba Road, is alleged to be belonging to Nkechi, wife of former Governor, Rochas Okorocha.





Okorocha is now the senator representing Imo West Senatorial district.





It was gathered that it took spirited intervention to stop the youths from setting the entire warehouse ablaze.





The discovery of the warehouse follows the sealing off of an estate also allegedly owned by Nkechi.





The property is located in the Akachi area of Owerri, the state capital.





The blocks of flat and bungalow were allegedly built with state funds and proceeds of corruption.





Recall that EFCC, had on Wednesday confirmed the seizure of assets and properties link to Okorocha, his wife, daughter as well as associates including son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who served as his Chief of Staff.





A statement by its spokesman, Tony Orilade said “the marking of the properties which is a fall-out of our painstaking investigation, is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission’s invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition”.



























