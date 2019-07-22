



Usman Umar, deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in the federal capital territory (FCT), was killed on Monday in Abuja.





He was killed during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites.





He was said to have been shot while trying to pacify the protesting Shi’ite members. He later died at an undisclosed hospital.





Below are some pictures of the deceased officers:





Whether this is his child or grandchild, this baby will never see Umar again



