Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently in Dubai with some of his associates.
Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is among those with Atiku.
Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, tweeted pictures of Atiku’s visit to the oil-rich city.
Below are pictures of his recent visit.:
