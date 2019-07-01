 PHOTOS: Atiku cools off in Dubai | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: Atiku cools off in Dubai

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently in Dubai with some of his associates.

Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is among those with Atiku.

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, tweeted pictures of Atiku’s visit to the oil-rich city. 
The last time Atiku was seen publicly in Dubai was in the buildup to the 2019 elections.

Below are pictures of his recent visit.:




