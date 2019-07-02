 PHOTO: Rapper, Olamide welcomes second child | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Rapper, Olamide welcomes second son in US with his fiancee and mother of his first child

Nigerian rapper, Olamide and his fiancee, Bukunmi have welcomed their 2nd child, a baby boy in Maryland, USA.

The bouncing baby boy arrived yesterday, July 1st 2019. His birth comes 4-years after Olamide welcomed his first son, Batifeori Maximilliano Adedeji.


Confirming the news, the rapper took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of him cradling his newborn son and revealed he has been named, Tunrepin Myles Adedeji. See photo below: 

Rapper, Olamide shares first photo with his newborn son, Tunrepin Myles Adedeji?






