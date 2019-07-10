



Audu Sani, a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he does not remember the month of the presidential poll.





Sani said this on Tuesday while testifying at the presidential petitions election tribunal in Abuja.





The witness said this in response to a question posed to him by L. Fagbemi, counsel to All Progressives Congress (APC).





The presidential election held on February 23, 2019.





Livy Uzoukwu, PDP counsel, had called Sani to the stand to testify. Sani is from Niger state and is the 274th witness on Uzoukwu’s list.





While testifying, the witness said on the election day he was scared of going to his polling unit because of “thugs wielding guns.”





Sani said one Ibrahim Debo, an ex-lawamker, was part of some thugs who scared voters from his polling unit.





Musa Abdulsalam, another witness, called to the stand alleged that there was over voting at his polling unit in Katsina.





Abdulsalam said he does not know the total votes cast in his state.





When being cross examined by Wole Olanipekun, counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, the witness said there was “partial accreditation” hence alleged over voting.





The witness said Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, and Peter Obi, his running mate, would not concede defeat in Katsina.





“It will never happen,” Abdulsalam said.