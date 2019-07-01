



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday charged the National Assembly to investigate the alleged widespread insecurity, economic depression, treasury looting, abuse of office and violations that stamped the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since May 2015.





It insisted that “enough corruption is concealed” under the Buhari-led administration.





PDP urged the federal legislature to protect the interest of millions of suffering Nigerians by invoking its powers under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by government officials and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last four years.





In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party stated that “legislative action has become imperative, as the Buhari Presidency has failed to give cogent explanation on the alleged looting of over N9 trillion through sleazy oil contracts as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo; a situation that directly points to officials’ culpability.





“Nigerians also want the National Assembly to investigate the issues surrounding the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil using 18 unregistered companies, as well as the alleged looting of over N2.6 trillion in shady oil subsidy regime.





“We urge the National Assembly to also investigate the alleged siphoning of $322m repatriated funds as well as the trillions of naira stolen under shady projects such as the ‘tradermoni’ project, among others.”





The party recalled that “only recently, the wife of Mr. President, Aisha Buhari, raised the alarm that over N500 billion meant for poverty alleviation under the APC-led government did not get to the designated beneficiaries.





“We hold that the humongous looting under the Buhari administration is directly responsible for the economic hardship Nigerians have been subjected to in the last four years.





“Our party, therefore, urges the National Assembly to save the nation by recovering and channeling the stolen funds towards the welfare of Nigerians, while the culprits face the law.





“Furthermore, the PDP implores the federal legislators to stand on the side of suppressed Nigerians by immediately investigating the roles played by the APC-led administration on issues related to the clashes and bloodletting in various parts of the country as well as the reported cases of widespread human rights violations, including illegal arrests, detention, torture and alleged disappearances as detailed in the reports by the United States Department of State and other international bodies.





“We insist that the National Assembly, as the only legitimate representative of the people at the national level today, should ensure that the cabal in the Buhari Presidency and the APC do not succeed in their prolonged effort to sweep these humongous looting and violations under the carpet.”