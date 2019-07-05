



The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Ndidi Elumelu and six other members of the house of representatives over the minority leadership tussle in the lower legislative chamber of the national assembly.





Other members summoned are Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.





Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said the decision to summon the six lawmakers was taken by the NWC at its 473 meeting held on Thursday.





Ologbondiyan said the lawmakers were to come on Friday for a crucial meeting at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja.

“The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57) (3) of the Constitution of the PDP. The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10am,” the spokesman said.





Meanwhile, PDP board of trustees (BoT) has said it would work with the party’s NWC to resolve the minority leadership crisis in the house of representatives.





At a news conference in Abuja, Walid Jibrin, BoT chairman, said the decision was necessary following the fracas on Wednesday.





“As a result of the fracas, the BoT and the NWC have decided to intervene immediately by forwarding the party’s list to the Speaker for urgent implementation,” he said.





“I want to assure all that the NWC and BoT will continue to work together in order to move the party forward. That is my statement.”





He, however, did not entertain any question during the briefing.



