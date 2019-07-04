The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the attempt by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to allegedly impose minority leader for the party.Recall that Gbajabiamila had announced Ndidi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives as against PDP’s choice of Kingsley Chinda.In a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, the PDP stated that it had written to the Speaker notifying him of members that have been selected for leadership position in the House of Representatives.“However, to our utter dismay, the PDP had discovered that the Speaker attempted to smuggle in names other than those recognized and forwarded to him as the leaders of the Minority in the House of Representatives.“The PDP, in the strongest terms, cautions against this abuse of rules, parliamentary practices, and procedures, as well as the convention, and we urge the Speaker to respect the rules and read the list submitted to him by the leadership of the PDP.“For the avoidance of doubt, the list forwarded to the Speaker by the PDP is as follows: 1. Hon. Kingsley Chinda – Minority Leader 2. Hon. Chukwuka Onyema- Deputy Minority Leader 3. Hon. Yakubu Barde – Minority Whip, 4. Hon. Muraina Ajibola – Deputy Minority Whip,” the statement said.