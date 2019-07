Alhaji Buba Galadima, a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari was the first witness called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).





Galadima, one of the spokesmen of the PDP presidential campaign team was invited as the calling of witnesses commenced at the hearing their petition.





Present at today’s hearing was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.





This is the first time the APC Chairman will be attending proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which commenced sitting about two months ago.

Before now, the Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus and the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi had attended proceedings at different times.





Dressed in brown French suit, Oshiomhole entered the court a little over 9 am, accompanied by former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.





He went straight to the court’s gallery, where he met and shook hand with those already seated, who are mostly chieftains of the PDP.





Among them are former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, former Chairman of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Tom Ikimi and the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.





Oshiomhole, who sat next to Ikimi, conversed briefly with him until the tribunal commenced sitting around 9.35am.





Oshiomhole announced appearance as standing in for the party and President Muhammadu Buhari, who are listed as the second and third respondents in the petition by the PDP and Atiku.