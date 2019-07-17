A male patient has committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, the hospital confirmed on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.Spokesman for UBTH, Mr Joshua Uwaila, said the incident occurred at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital on Saturday night.It was alleged that the victim took his own life while awaiting a doctor.The victim (name withheld), allegedly stabbed himself to death with broken glass.The wife of the patient was away to buy an item at a nearby shop within the hospital premises when the tragedy occurred.The development triggered a spontaneous protest by some patients at the ward.A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and who was also admitted to the ward on Saturday night, said, “The man suddenly became wild and broke a glass by his bed window and stabbed himself to death.“His wife was not around. She went out to buy something outside. There was blood everywhere. We were lucky not to have been injured.”The body of the deceased was later taken to the hospital morgue.Uwaila described the incident as “unfortunate”.He said, “A young man, who was a patient at the male medical ward of our hospital, whose diagnosis cannot be disclosed for confidential reasons, suddenly broke a louvre blade and stabbed himself.”He said all efforts to resuscitate the deceased were unsuccessful as he was certified dead at 11pm.“The result of the autopsy is being awaited at the moment,” he said.